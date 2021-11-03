Wagoner and McGee face runoff election in Caldwell

The city of Caldwell elected their new mayor during Tuesday’s general election, but who it is remains undecided.

The five-way race for mayor was between Jorge D. Arancivia, Nicole Hyland, John McGee, Chris Trakel and Jarom Wagoner.

After working with the city of Caldwell for 24 years Mayor Garrett Nancolas announced he would not seek re-election, leaving the citizens of Caldwell with the responsibility of electing their new mayor.

Election results show Jarom Wagoner and John McGee will compete in a runoff election set for Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Wagoner led the race with 47% of the votes, but did not receive the required 50% to elect him mayor. McGee finished in second-place with 22.4% of the votes.

Details for the Nov. 30 runoff are still not complete.