Waffle Love Idaho opens second location inside the Warehouse

BOISE, Idaho — The new food hall in downtown Boise, The Warehouse opened this week, acting as a second location for several local restaurants including Waffle Love. The restaurant started in Utah, but with two locally owned and operated Idaho locations, there are ingredients and menu items that are made in Idaho.

Stephanie Bennett spent years working as a lawyer, but in 2020 she traded in her time in the courtroom for time in the kitchen.

"It is the best thing I've ever done," Stephanie said.

One thing she loves about waffle love is the community.

"We kind of tick down our list of who hasn't been here for a couple of weeks and they always come back," she said. "The food is straight up comfort food. If you're on a diet, you're not coming to waffle love, I mean, you can, we have salads," she said.

Waffle love started in Utah, but when you come to an Idaho location, you'll see a bit of Idaho on the menu.

"We serve fries in Idaho, of course," Stephanie said.

The "Boise blue" is another item unique to The Gem State.

Stephanie says the must-try item on the menu is their chicken and waffles which has even won awards. Another favorite, and the menu item people were ordering the most when I was at waffle love for this story, is the nutella love waffle.