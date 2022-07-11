BOISE, Idaho — Located in what was once known as Boise's Warehouse District comes to a new dining and retail experience known as The Warehouse Food Hall.

The new space, which opens Tuesday, features 11 different retail, food and beverage vendors giving everyone an option to find something that they like. From pizza to coffee, to bao buns, the new food hall has it all.

“We are a 29,000 square foot indoor food hall and retail space as well,” General Manager of The Warehouse Food Hall Steve Steading said.

Hendricks Commercial Properties

More on the way vendors are on the way, Steading said. Each space inside the brick building downtown will be filled. Most tenants are local businesses and include some Idaho favorites.

“Someone who comes down here who might typically, just eat pizza might go out of their comfort zone and try something different and try a bao bun,” Chef and Owner Frank Jordan said. “I kind of developed the concept, especially for the food warehouse.”

Jordan previously owned a restaurant in Spain, which was shut down by the pandemic, but it led him to the opportunity at The Warehouse Food Hall.

Bao Boi sits inside The Warehouse Food Hall which opens July 12th.

“I felt if I came up with something really cool and different and something unique then they would give me a shot at opening up a storefront. So we started talking and it looked like I might have a chance I started doing some pop-ups to do a little bit of market research to see how people felt about having steamed bun sandwiches and it just took off really well,” Jordan said.

It doesn't just stop at food and drinks. The Warehouse is planning to feature live music, and more retail pop-up shops in the future.

“Later next year we will also welcome Treefort which will have a dedicated space to my right here. they plan on opening currently as early as next spring and that will be timed with the music fest in late March of next year,” Steading said.

The renovation cost $20 million and revamped the downtown BoDo district. It took over 143,000 hours of manpower, 87,000 thousand bricks and more to make it come to life. With the industrial look of the building, the hope is to replicate the feeling of what was once Boise's Warehouse District.

“We’ve really designed this space to allow for fluidity of different events to take place,” Steading said. “We want this space to be welcome for everybody in the city and everyone who is either a visitor or a local to Boise.”

For more information, click here.