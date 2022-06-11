Volunteers replace stolen Pride flags on Harrison Boulevard

BOISE, Idaho — After the loss of around 35 Pride flags from Harrison Boulevard on Thursday, members of the community took it upon themselves to replace them and install new flags.

In an event organized by Boise Pride and the North End Neighborhood Association, volunteers met at McAuley Park this morning to mount new flags to new metal flag poles. After that, the volunteers also replaced the missing flags from Harrison Boulevard.

According to Boise Pride, an anonymous donor was able to provide enough money to cover the total cost of replacing the Pride flags.

Boise Pride

The Boise Police Department is still investigating the 35 Pride flags that were stolen or damaged.