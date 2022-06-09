Pride flags stolen from Harrison Boulevard, Boise Police investigating

Boise Police Department is investigating around 35 Pride flags reported stolen or damaged on Harrison Boulevard.

Around 35 total flags were stolen or damaged and are being investigated for possible malicious harassment charges, according to BPD.

It is the second year in a row the flags have been stolen or damaged. Efforts to replace the flags are underway.

The flags were put up and owned by the Pride foundation on Harrison Boulevard in coordination with the North end Neighborhood Association for Pride Month, according to BPD.

"The Boise Police department is directing a number of resources to investigate this crime and detectives are working to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Boise Police Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks said in a statement. "Our officers will not tolerate any crime that targets or makes someone feel targeted because of who they are or who they choose to love."

BPD reports officers were first made aware of an incident Wednesday afternoon and there had been varying reports of flags being stolen that could have been stolen previously, according to BPD. On Wednesday, BPD reports 21 flags were counted missing and one damaged. More flags were discovered missing or damaged Thursday morning, amounting to 35 total flags, BPD says.

Officers went to all homes along Harrison Boulevard between W. Ada Street and W. Bella Street to ask neighbors for surveillance camera footage. Anyone with additional information or video is asked to call police.

Crimes involving the LGBTQ community can be reported to 911 for immediate assistance or contact LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Dan Lister (dlister@cityofboise.org) for additional help or questions in reporting a crime.