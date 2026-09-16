Volunteers clean up 72,000 pounds of garbage from the Idaho desert

Another huge success for 208Cleanup, the non-profit that continues to clean up the southern Idaho desert.

They gathered about two dozen people to clean up the Milner Recreation Area near Burley last Saturday.

208 Cleanup wins again

They collected 72 thousand pounds of garbage and 56 used tires.

Southern Idaho Solid Waste donated large dumpsters to the effort, and Commercial Tire picked up the tire disposal fees.

If you'd like to help out on the next big desert cleanup, check out 208Cleanup on Facebook.