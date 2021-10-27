Vigil scheduled at Boise Towne Square on Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Police Chief Ryan Lee held a briefing and answered questions at Boise Towne Square Wednesday.

The mall reopened to shoppers at 12 p.m. after Monday’s deadly shooting. A vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Boise Towne Square for the victims, police and first responders.

McLean thanked management and employees at the mall who went “above and beyond” to protect people inside the mall at the time of the shooting.

“I just want to again, assure everybody that you are safe,” said Mclean. “If you’re coming to the mall, people are ready to see you and while we are deeply saddened by the loss of life that we’ve had and we honor those that we lost, the people here at the mall, the incredible everyday heroes are ready to welcome you back.”

McLean spoke about Jo Acker, the mall security guard who was shot and killed inside the mall. McLean said Jo saved lives on Monday and she did what she was trained to do.

Chief Lee says there will be increased security around the mall, on top of regular patrol operations. He says they are still investigating the motive of the shooting, involving agencies at the local, state and federal level.