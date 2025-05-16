Victims identified in fiery crash that killed 7 near Henry's Lake

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Officials have identified all seven victims of a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake earlier this month, including multiple international tourists who were traveling in a tour van.

The crash, which occurred on May 1, involved a Dodge Ram pickup, and a Mercedes passenger van. According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the Dodge, and 6 out of 14 people in the passenger van all died in the crash. The remaining occupants were all taken to a hospital for medical care.

The deceased include Ivana Wen, 28, of Milan, Italy; Jian Shi, 56, of Shanghai, China; Li Nie, 64, of Arcadia, California; Aifeng Wan, 53, of Arcadia, California; Xiaoming Jiang, 66, of Guangxi Province, China; Yu Zhang, 30, of Eastvale, California; and Isaih Moreno, 25, of Humble, Texas.

"This tragic incident required thorough coordination and careful attention to detail," said Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye in a press release. "I'm grateful to the Ada County Coroner's Office and Idaho State Police Forensic Services for their professionalism and support."

While the crash remains under investigation, ISP says that no further updates are expected.