7 dead after fiery crash near Henry's Lake

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) say 7 people are dead following a fiery, two vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in Island Park, near Henry's Lake on Thursday.

The crash involved a Dodge Ram pickup, and a Mercedes passenger van. According to ISP, the driver of the Dodge, and 6 out of 14 people in the passenger van all died in the crash.

Air and ground resources were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

The Fremont County Coroner's Office will release names of those killed in the crash after next of kin have been notified.

