Victims identified from Wednesday night building collapse

Alicia Phelps
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 11:16:53-05

BOISE, Idaho — This morning, the Ada County Coroner has released the names of the three victims killed in the building collapse near Boise Airport around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

They've been identified as 59-year-old Craig Durrant, 24-year-old Mariano Coc Och, and 32-year-old Mario Sontay Tzi.

The cause of death was deemed as traumatic blunt force injuries for all three victims, being underneath the structural collapse.

Multiple injuries reported in Idaho crane and building collapse

A total of nine people were injured when the building came down and five of those people were sent to the hospital in critical condition. At this time we don't have information about those injured, but we will update you with the latest as we learn more about this situation.

BUILDING COLLAPSE: Day after tragedy reveals devastating scene

