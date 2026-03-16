Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Vandals secure #13 and #15 seeds in March Madness

Screenshot 2026-03-12 103524.png
Idaho News 6
Screenshot 2026-03-12 103524.png
Posted

Following their success at the Big Sky Conference Championships, the Idaho Vandals women's and men's basketball teams will be heading to March Madness.

RELATED | For the first time, both University of Idaho basketball teams are Big Sky champs

On Selection Sunday, the women's team was seeded at #13 in the Sacramento Region. They are set to play the #4 seed, Oklahoma, in the first round on March 20.

The men's team will be making its first appearance at the NCAA Tournament since 1990.

The Vandals men's basketball team was announced as the #15 seed in the South Region and will face #2 seed Houston on March 19.

WATCH: See the Vandals take home the conference win

Idaho Vandals go from Starch Madness to March Madness

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights