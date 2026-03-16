Vandals secure #13 and #15 seeds in March Madness

Following their success at the Big Sky Conference Championships, the Idaho Vandals women's and men's basketball teams will be heading to March Madness.

RELATED | For the first time, both University of Idaho basketball teams are Big Sky champs

On Selection Sunday, the women's team was seeded at #13 in the Sacramento Region. They are set to play the #4 seed, Oklahoma, in the first round on March 20.

The men's team will be making its first appearance at the NCAA Tournament since 1990.

The Vandals men's basketball team was announced as the #15 seed in the South Region and will face #2 seed Houston on March 19.

WATCH: See the Vandals take home the conference win