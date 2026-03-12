For the first time, both University of Idaho basketball teams are Big Sky champs

BOISE, Idaho — It's a tale of two titles and one historic first for the University of Idaho basketball teams.

On Wednesday, inside the Idaho Central Arena in Downtown Boise, both the men's and women's Vandals squads tipped off in their respective Big Sky Conference finals games, and by the time each final buzzer rang out, the home-state squads were cutting down the nets.

In the first matchup, the University of Idaho women's basketball team bested the Montana State Bobcats 60-57. Later in the evening, the men's team cemented the historic night by beating the University of Montana Grizzlies 77-66.

WATCH: Neighborhood Reporter Isaiah Sharp recaps the historic night for the Vandals in Downtown Boise

Idaho Vandals go from Starch Madness to March Madness

Now, both teams will head to the NCAA Tournament, also known as March Madness. For the women, it marks their first appearance since 2016, while the men return for the first time since 1990.

By night’s end, the Vandals men’s and women’s basketball teams were Big Sky champions for the first time in the same year— a historic feat.

Now, the University of Idaho faithful will wait patiently for Selection Sunday, when their teams will find out who they will face off against in their first game of the NCAA tournament.