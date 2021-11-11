Valley rain and mountain snow make a comeback on Thursday

NAMPA, Idaho — Valley rain is expected through this afternoon. Today's high temperatures will sit in the mid to high 40's with light winds anticipated.

In the Boise and west-central mountains, about 1-2" of snow will fall this morning with snow levels increasing by this afternoon.

Friday will be more enjoyable with temperatures in the mid-50s. For those of you headed to the Boise State Football game expected lots of clouds and a slight chance of showers.

Over the weekend temperatures will top 60 degrees with just enough sunshine to make you smile. A good weekend to get outside and enjoy the comfortable conditions.