Valley County Commissioners vote against Dr. Cole for CDH Board

The Valley County Commissioners voted against appointing Dr. Ryan Cole to the Central District Health board on Monday. The decision comes after the Ada County Commissioners voted to appoint him to the board position earlier this month.

One Valley County Commissioner, Sherry Maupin, voted in favor of Cole.

We do need more people to get vaccinated. The vaccine has been proven, hundreds of millions of vaccines have been given. So I would encourage people to do your research work there. But I also believe in the personal freedom to say yes or no. And right now, mandating these vaccines, they are losing important healthcare workers. Those that were the heroes a year ago are now unemployed and I disagree with that greatly. So I think people have to have their own choice on vaccinations and their own physical health. So I will vote in favor of placing Dr. Cole on that board. Sherry Maupin

Our media partner the Idaho Statesman reports Elmore County commissioners postponed taking a vote and invited Cole to an in-person interview on September 3.

Central District Health says each county has three commissioners and a simple majority (seven total votes) is needed for the appointment to be confirmed.