Ada County Commissioners appoint Dr. Cole to CDH board

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Commissioners appointed pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole to the Central District Board of Health. The vote was 2-1 in favor of Dr. Cole, but this is not official yet.

The appointment needs to be confirmed by at least five more of the commissioners in Central District Health's jurisdiction, which includes Ada, Boise, Valley and Elmore counties.

As a reminder, the board member appointment must be confirmed by the majority of Elected County Commissioners within CDH’s district (Ada, Boise, Elmore, & Valley).



CDH will send out voting ballots to the other Elected County Commissioners. (1/2) — Central District Health (@CDHidaho) August 17, 2021

CDH says each county has three commissioners and a simple majority (seven total votes) is needed for the appointment to be confirmed. The process can happen quickly or take up to a couple of weeks, according to a tweet from CDH.

As we previously reported, Commissioner Ryan Davidson favored Dr. Cole, saying he liked how Cole was an "outsider" who could bring a different point of view to the board.

The Ada County Commissioners posted community feedback on their website. Click here to read those.