Vale Bureau of Land Management is accepting applications for the Snake River Valley Hand Crews Program

VALE, Oregon — If you speak Spanish and want to serve your community, firefighting may be in your future.

The Vale Bureau of Land Management in Oregon is accepting applications for the Snake River Valley Hand Crews Programthrough May 12.

They are the only bilingual federal fire program in the pacific northwest and are actively recruiting for the fire program.

“The fact that this is our 60th year shows you how important the program is,” said Tom Cuellar, Snake River Valley Crew Coordinator.

The Bureau of Land Management developed the SRV firefighting program in Vale, Oregon, in 1963.

The following year, the BLM recognized the developing Mexican-American farm population in the area.

Since the majority of the population spoke Spanish, they decided to start recruiting Spanish-speaking fire crew members and continue to do so today.

If you are interested in becoming a crew member, stop by their office at 100 Oregon street in the Vale, or call if you have any questions, 541-473-6230.

