Vaccine rates up 59% Central District Health's jurisdiction

Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 02, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH) is reporting the combined vaccine uptake for the four counties in its jurisdiction is up 59%. 227,750 COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties to date.

In Idaho, more than 53% of the state's 18 and older population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The United States reached a major vaccination milestone Monday with 70% of adults having at least one vaccine dose. The milestone was reached more than a month after President Joe Biden’s 4th of July goal.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is holding a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Brad Little will offer opening remarks and then IDHW officials will speak and answer questions from the media.

The general public can join the briefing by clicking here.

