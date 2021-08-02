Vaccine rates up 59% Central District Health's jurisdiction

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH) is reporting the combined vaccine uptake for the four counties in its jurisdiction is up 59%. 227,750 COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties to date.

Take a 👀 at this week’s COVID-19 vaccine rates for CDH’s jurisdiction. The combined vaccine uptake rate is 59% for all four counties.



Find a vaccine location near you ⬇️https://t.co/BtB1VeSiCL. pic.twitter.com/tpz8aVLMsx — Central District Health (@CDHidaho) August 2, 2021

In Idaho, more than 53% of the state's 18 and older population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The United States reached a major vaccination milestone Monday with 70% of adults having at least one vaccine dose. The milestone was reached more than a month after President Joe Biden’s 4th of July goal.

Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated! 🇺🇸 — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 2, 2021

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is holding a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Brad Little will offer opening remarks and then IDHW officials will speak and answer questions from the media.

The general public can join the briefing by clicking here.