Vaccine clinics aim to reach front-line workers, farmworkers, Latinos. Details here

This article was originally published by Nicole Foy in the Idaho Statesman.

Lea esta historia en español.

People of color and underrepresented groups in Idaho — particularly Latinos — are still getting vaccinated at lower rates than their white counterparts, despite bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

With food processing workers, farmworkers, grocery store employees and other groups in priority 2.3 now eligible for vaccines, some providers are holding clinics specifically for them, Spanish-speakers or others from underrepresented groups.

Idahoans do not need to have citizenship, legal status, a social security number or even health insurance to get a vaccine. However, some clinics may need vaccine recipients to prove they either live or work in Idaho. That can be done with documents like pay stubs, letters from employers or power bills showing residence in Idaho. Vaccine recipients might also need to provide some form of photo ID or other identification to confirm their identities, like a driver’s license, birth certificate or even a school ID card. Anyone with questions about what documents they need to get a vaccine should contact the organizers of the clinics directly.

The following list will be continually updated as more vaccine clinics are publicized:

FAMILY MEDICINE HEALTH CENTER CLINIC



Any farmworker, including migrant workers When : March 20

: March 20 Where : Saltzer Health, 215 E. Hawaii Ave. in Nampa

: Saltzer Health, 215 E. Hawaii Ave. in Nampa Requires appointment? Yes. Call 208-514-2529.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL OF IDAHO CLINIC



: Farmworkers When : March 23

: March 23 Where : Community Council of Idaho, 317 Happy Day Blvd. #180 in Caldwell

: Community Council of Idaho, 317 Happy Day Blvd. #180 in Caldwell Requires appointment? Yes. Call 208-318-1326.

To add a clinic to the list, please contact the reporter at nfoy@idahostatesman.com