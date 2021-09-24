Watch
US military eyes prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Defense is taking public comments on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, began the 45-day comment period by releasing a draft environmental impact study evaluating alternatives for building and operating the microreactor that could produce one to five megawatts of power. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 15:09:25-04

The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho.

The department on Friday began the 45-day comment period by releasing a draft environmental impact study evaluating alternatives for building and operating the microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power.

The Defense Department says energy delivery and management is a critical defensive risk. The department says powering bases using diesel generators strains operations and planning.

Critics say such microreactors could become targets themselves, including during transportation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
