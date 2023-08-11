US District Court for the District of Idaho blocks restroom ban

BOISE, Idaho — The US District Court of Idaho has issued a temporary restraining order, temporarily blocking the restroom ban put in place through Idaho State Legislature Senate Bill 1100 that was adopted in March.

The bill, which took effect on July 1, would require that students use the bathroom that aligns with their biological sex assigned at birth, versus their chosen gender identity.

The plaintiffs in the case maintain that the enacting of SB1100 is a violation of civil rights.

Though no decision has been made at this time, the US District Court has determined that until both sides of the petition can be heard, schools should maintain whatever policy or practice was in place prior to the July 1 mandate.

The next hearing for the Preliminary Injunction Motion is scheduled for September 13, 2023.

