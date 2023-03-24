Bathroom Bill signed into Law by Governor Little

BOISE, Idaho — On March 23, Governor Little signed S1100, As Amended, making the bill the law.

S1100, also known as the Bathroom Bill, garnered much attention, as it addresses gender identity and what is and is not allowed in some school facilities.

RELATED | SB 1100, known as the 'Bathroom bill,' is headed to Governor Little's Desk

The law requires public schools to maintain separate restrooms, showers, and changing areas for biological boys and biological girls.

It also requires the school to provide reasonable accommodations for any student who is unwilling, or unable, to use a multi-occupancy facility designated for his or her biological sex.

Exemptions will be applied in certain situations, including when a person whose gender identity is of the opposite biological sex needs to enter the facility to provide medical assistance, clean the facility, or in cases of ongoing safety emergencies or natural disasters.

RELATED | Senate's "Bathroom Bill" on the way to Governor Little

As previously reported by Idaho News 6, the measure had passed in both the House and the Senate with overwhelming majority.

