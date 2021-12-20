Watch
University of Oregon requiring COVID booster

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
FILE - Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 4:55 PM, Dec 20, 2021
As the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads across the country, University of Oregon students, faculty and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

That's according to an announcement Monday by school officials. Currently, the university and the state’s six other public universities require COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus.

As of Monday afternoon, the University of Oregon is the only public university in the state to publicly announce a booster requirement.

Last Friday, Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials urged Oregonians to get booster shots immediately.

