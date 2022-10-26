Watch Now
University of Idaho translates climate, economy reports into Spanish

University of Idaho
Posted at 12:42 PM, Oct 26, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Last year, the University of Idaho McClure Center launched public policy research that provides a resource for business leaders, residents, and local and state economies with the latest scientific research on Idaho's changing climate with economic risks and opportunities that impact them.

Almost a year later, U of I has recently launched and translated all nine reports on their website into Spanish.

"This is actually the first time that the McClure Center has translated anything into Spanish. So we are really excited about having these resources. Its easily downloadable people can just easily download this piece of information," said Katherine Himes, McClure Center Director.

They hope the Spanish translation can reach more Idahoans that can learn from the research.

Several community partners assisted with the translation, including the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and The Nature Conservancy.

"One reason why there is this time difference between the release of the assessment and the release of the Spanish snapshots, [is] it takes a lot of time to get the translation right," said Katherine Himes.

All the Spanish translation assessment content can be found here. From the assessment home page, click on each of the nine icons to find the Spanish translation snapshot on the right side of the page.

