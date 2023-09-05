Union workers gather as part of a Labor Day tradition at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park

BOISE, Idaho — Today is more than just a long weekend, Labor Day highlights the hard-won achievements of the American labor movement.

Local union workers as part of a tradition get together at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park and celebrate the 3-day weekend with a good traditional barbecue.

"So being in a union has really enabled me to have that American dream,” said Michael Neff, a union worker.

While marking the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day is also a time to honor the workers who help make our economy what it is. Michael Neff is an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

He was among the hundreds of other union workers Monday afternoon in celebration of Labor Day. He says he's proud to serve in a union and that his only regret is not joining sooner.

"I’m pretty proud of the fact that I can make a living with my hands,” said Neff.

Neff says that while he did well in high school, he wasn't able to afford college, and neither his parents or his high school counselor suggested trade work.

"Looking back on it, now we are trying to undo all those years of working smarter, not harder, getting a college degree, and not being a dirty construction worker,” said Neff.

The Boise Central Trades and Labor Council tells us that due to Idaho being a right to work state, they have seen unions shrink but are currently in the growing stage.

"Also, college is getting more expensive, and for most of the union traders, trading comes provided. We have a 5-year apprentice that we guys go through, and it's free,” said Leland Heinbach, the Boise Central Trades and Labor Council President.

With Labor Day a time to reflect on the efforts done by working people, Neff says he's come to realize the difference and impact his career has made in his community. By being able to drive around and see the numerous projects he has been a part of that wouldn't have been possible without labor.