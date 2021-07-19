Union workers at Fred Meyer vote to authorize strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday.

KOIN reports that contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress. A news release from Teamsters 117 says Teamster contracts with Fred Meyer were set to expire over the weekend.

Union officials added that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger. Teamster Union Representatives say they met with Fred Meyer numerous times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to demand the company take steps to address outbreaks, but say the company was slow to respond.

Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers with Fred Meyer, servicing stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. A work stoppage could go into effect as early as midnight on Monday morning.