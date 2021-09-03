UCF rallies to beat Boise State 36-31

ORLANDO, Fla. — Boise State kicked off their football season Thursday during a primetime game on ESPN. Last night's game also marked Andy Avalos' first game as head coach during the Broncos' first-ever matchup against UCF.

Isaiah Bowser rushed 172 yards including the go-ahead touchdown with 4:16 remaining and UCF rallied to beat Boise State 36-31. The game started almost three hours late because of lightning-caused delays.

Boise State stormed out to a 21-0 lead before UCF cut the margin to 24-14 by halftime and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take its first lead. UCF backup safety Dyllon Lester had the game-sealing interception with 2:07 left in the game.

The Broncos are back at Albertsons Stadium next Friday for their home opener against UTEP. Tickets for that game are still available.