BSU: Still planning for full capacity Albertson's Stadium next week but CDH says be safe

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State officials said they are still planning for full capacity at Albertsons Stadium for next week's home game.

This comes after University President Dr. Marlene Tromp sent an email to students Wednesday addressing the consequences of a possible surge on campus. It said if infection rates continue at the current rate, the university may have to shift back to online classes.

BSU said in a statement: "As we stated before, Boise State Athletics continues to plan for full capacity and gameday fan activities at all athletics venues this fall. We are actively monitoring COVID infections both within Athletics and externally in our community. We will continue to ensure we’re complying with Mountain West Conference and NCAA COVID regulations in addition to local, state and federal requirements."

Central District Health doesn’t recommend attending large gatherings, even outside, but they say if you’re going to attend something like a football game, they encourage you to be safe.

This means wearing a mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

“We get a lot of questions about why should I be wearing a mask if it’s an outdoor event. The guidance is for any communities in the substantial or high risk—or high transmission categories that people wear masks outside regardless because of the crowded spaces," Laura Smith, the health policy and promotion program manager at CDH said.

It's already required to wear a mask at BSU in crowded outdoor settings, including at Albertsons stadium.

Smith said the board of health has not expressed interest in issuing a mandate to shut down large gatherings.

Their next meeting is on September 14, but nothing related to COVID-19 is on the agenda.