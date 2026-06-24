U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive at Meridian residence

ADA COUNTY — On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals located and arrested a man at a Meridian residence, after police say he fled a traffic stop at over 100 miles an hour, then crashed and abandoned his vehicle.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, just after midnight on May 7, Eagle Police reported that officers attempted to stop a driver, identified as Daniel Wayne Bennett, for driving at speeds of over 80 miles per hour on Chinden Road.

Officials say Bennett fled deputies in a Nissan 350Z, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour, before officials located the vehicle crashed and abandoned in Nampa.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Bennett on May 15. Three days later, the Ada County Sheriff's Department requested the U.S. Marshal Service’s Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force adopt and investigate the arrest warrant.

Over a month later, on June 23, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force received a tip that Bennett was seen earlier that day at his residence on W. Ashby Drive in Meridian.

Officials say the Task Force established containment of the residence and attempted to communicate with Bennett using a PA system. Then, officials attempted to enlist the help of Bennett's mother to negotiate a safe arrest. However, his mother claimed she had no information regarding Bennett's whereabouts.

Eventually, the Task Force breached an exterior door of the residence and resolved the barricade with a Police K-9 deployment, officials said.

The operation was a collaborative effort between ACSO and the U.S. Marshals Service, with assistance from Meridian Police.

The U.S. Marshal Service’s Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is a state-wide cooperative with several participating agencies in the Treasure Valley. These include the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell Police Department, Nampa Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.