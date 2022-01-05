Watch
Closures remain on several Oregon highways after blizzard

AP
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, trucks are parked in the snow along Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge about 60 miles east of Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Heavy snow and high winds forced officials to close dozens of state roads in eastern Oregon on Monday and Interstate 84 was shut down through the Columbia River Gorge, while blowing snow also closed a major road over the Cascade Mountains in Washington. (Oregon Department of Transportation via AP)
Northwest Storm
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:47:37-05

Parts of several major highways in Oregon remain closed Wednesday or shut down. This is due to lingering snow from a blizzard earlier in the week that was compounded by fresh snowfall in some areas.

Interstate 84 shut down Wednesday east of Pendleton and a 30-mile stretch of Highway 20 over the Santiam Pass was closed because snow plows couldn't get through.

Major highways around Crater Lake National Park also remained closed and Hoodoo Ski Area says it is also closed Wednesday. The weather is expected to warm and bring more rain than snow to the mountains over the next few days.

