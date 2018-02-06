Two suspects charged in a Saturday morning stabbing make initial court appearances

BOISE - Two suspects in a weekend stabbing near the Boise airport made their initial court appearances in Ada County Monday.

Police say Jacob Gibson and Kyle Meyer are responsible for a stabbing in a hotel room near the Boise airport around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

21-year-old Jacob Gibson is charged with a felony for accessory to aggravated battery and two felony probation violations. 21-year-old Kyle Meyer is charged with felony aggravated battery and a felony probation violation.

In court Monday, the prosecuting attorney argued Gibson held a person down while Meyer stabbed the victim, adding the stabbing stemmed from an alleged drug deal.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A no-contact order was issued, prohibiting the suspects from communicating with the alleged victim and cannot be within 300 feet of the individual.

Both individuals are being held without bail on probation violations and previous cases. Gibson was issued a $250,000 bail on the accessory to aggravated battery charge, and Meyer was issued a $300,000 bail for aggravated battery.