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Two people injured after car drives off parking garage of Coeur d'Alene Resort

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Coeur d'Alene Fire Department
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COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a car drove off a Coeur d'Alene parking garage and fell to the ground.

According to fire crews, on Saturday, a car had driven through the protective barrier of the Coeur d'Alene Resort parking garage and fell to the ground, landing on its roof.

CDA car falls off parking garage

The two occupants were out of the car when crews arrived. Both were transported to the hospital for further evaluation of minor injuries.

Officials say resort staff are working to make repairs to the garage.

CDA car falls off parking garage 2

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