Two outages reported in E. Oregon as cold front pushes high winds into Idaho

HALFWAY, Oregon — Two power outages are being reported in Eastern Oregon on Wednesday as high winds sweep into Idaho. The affected areas include the Pine Valley and Sunset, both east of Baker City.

As a result of those high winds, Idaho Power is warning residents across southern Idaho of the potential for upcoming outages.

NOAA/NWS

A wind advisory is in effect for the Treasure and Magic Valleys until midnight with gusts up to 55 mph forecasted.

"We’re expecting possible high winds across our service area today, and we’re already seeing outages impacting customers in Eastern Oregon. Be prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store, including the possibility of additional outages." - Idaho Power

High-profile vehicles such as semi trucks and moving vans should proceed with extra caution today or avoid travel altogether.

Furthermore, Idaho Power states that if you see a downed power line, stay clear of the scene by at least 100 feet and call 911 or Idaho Power immediately.

ALSO READ | Strong winds and thunderstorms replace record heat across southern Idaho