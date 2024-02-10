Two K9s stabbed during critical incident continue to recover

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the two K9s who were injured in the January 24th critical incident in South Ada County that left one man dead are well on the road to recovery, and could soon return to work.

Police K9s Meko and Astrid were injured during the incident and were rushed to a local veterinarian's office for treatment. The two were treated and released from WestVet on Thursday, January 26th, 2024.

In a release sent on Friday, police say K9 Meko has been making great strides and is nearly recovered despite some stiffness and muscle inflammation. He may even be able to return to limited drug detection work soon.

The decision on when the K9s return to duty will be based on their ongoing recovery.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation led by the Meridian Police Department is ongoing. The Boise Police Department officer involved in the critical incident was Officer C. Johnson. Officer Johnson has been a police officer for eight years.