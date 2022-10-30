Watch Now
Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party

Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 30, 2022
Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department.

According to the press release, two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an insult and were kicked out. Witnesses said the suspect threatened retaliation as they were leaving.

A few minutes after the two were removed, a car drove up in front of the house and fired several shots.

Two people were shot and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. A third person was grazed by a round but was treated by paramedics at the scene.

If you have any information about the incident, please call 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

