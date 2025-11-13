Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Two Idaho men arrested for child exploitation charges

One of the men, 61-year-old Lesley Marcum of Nampa, was charged with 5 counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material.
Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
Posted

Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced the arrest of two Idaho men for child exploitation charges last week.

According to a press release, investigators with Labrador's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit were assisted by local police departments in arresting 46-year-old John McGraw of Idaho Falls and 61-year-old Lesley Marcum of Nampa.

On Nov. 5th, the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pocatello Police Department aided the ICAC unit in the arrest of McGraw. The Idaho Falls man was charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material.

The next day, Nov. 6th, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit in Marcum's arrest in Nampa.

Marcum was charged with 5 counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material.

"Two more arrests—from Idaho Falls to Nampa—prove our statewide partnerships are working," said Attorney General Labrador. "The ICAC Unit and our partner agencies will not stop fighting to keep Idaho's children safe from exploitation."

The two men are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights