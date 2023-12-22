ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — There's a flag on a desert hill, along the road, where the river flows. Those are the first words to song tilled, "There's A Flag". The song is written and sung by Twin Falls musician Heath Clark. He wrote it about David Lapray, who twelve years ago noticed a flag along Interstate 84 was weathered and torn. So David climbed up the hill and replaced it. And he's been doing it ever since. Here's Clark's song in it's entirety. Enjoy.
Twin Falls singer honors patriot with a song
Posted at 1:02 PM, Dec 22, 2023
