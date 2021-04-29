Twin Falls elementary students receive donated books to expand reading skills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Students at Bickel Elementary in Twin Falls on Thursday got the chance to take ownership in continuing to practice their reading skills with a collection of books to call their own.

Thanks to a partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation KIVI, KSAW, and Scholastic, each student at Bickel Elementary was able to pick out six books to take home with them Thursday. Books were also supplied to two teachers new to Bickel to start their classroom libraries.

“Reading is the root of everything,” said Bickel Elementary School teacher Mallory McGowen.

At Bickel Elementary there are about 250 students, and 91% of them are on free and reduced lunch. Teachers at the school said reading skills can be a large indicator of how they will do academically, so having books to call their own can have an impact.

“We thought that Bickel had the greatest opportunity to really reach kids and help them with their reading,” said KIVI and KSAW general manager Merri Hanson.

Students were also greeted by Idaho News 6’s Roland Beres, who virtually held a storytime for all the students before they had the opportunity to go pick out books.

“For them to have books in our classroom,” said McGowen. “When they can pick what they want at any day and any time of the day is amazing, and I'm so excited to give this to them, they deserve it.”

The fundraising campaign for the books was running both in Twin Falls and Boise where a total of $7,500 was raised. This event also served as the Parent Teacher Organization’s first activity of the year where they got to be interacting with students.