L39ION takes the top spot in both pro races at the Boise Twilight Criterium

BOISE, Idaho — The 35th Twilight Criterium in downtown Boise is in the books as cyclists raced for 70 minutes in both the men's and women's pro race in front of the Idaho State Capitol.

This year the Boise race became part of the new National Criterium Series ensuring that the top teams and racers came to Idaho for the 5th race in the series which has $100,000 total prize money on the line.

"This is the preeminent criterium series not just in the United States," said announcer Kurt Holzer. "This is the preeminent criterium series and the best criterium racers in the world."

L39ION's Skyler Schneider won the women's race for the second year in a row and L39ION's Ty Magner won the men's race, click here for results from the Twilight Criterium.

Butcher Box Racing out of Boston features women from all over the country and they were able to snag a third and fourth place finish.

"Third and fourth is a solid performance," said Andrea Buttine of Butcher Box. "L39ION is here they are all amazing, DNA is a force so we really raced our hearts out."

There was a scary moment in the men's race when a cyclist crashed causing other riders to fall like dominoes, thankfully everyone was able to walk off the course, Buttine told us her job during the race is to protect the sprinters on her team.

"So the race started fast we tried to get to the front that is where it is the safest, keep the pressure on and make sure we were in any breaks that went," said Buttine. "My job is to keep our sprinters and keep them out of the wind."

People who came downtown discovered this free event and it also marks an important event for the robust biking community we have here in the Treasure Valley.

"It’s such a cool day, I’ve been here all day in the heat, but it is totally fun and amazing," said Linda Lloyd the new owner of George's Cycles.

The kids ride with Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong and Muffy Davis who was recently inducted into the Paralympic Hall of Fame kicked off the Twilight Criterium. We will have much more on the pro races on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7DZFM9imsL — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) July 10, 2022

The riders also appreciated the support they got from the crowd as they raced for 70 minutes on a one block by four block course in front of the Idaho State Capitol.

"For us racers having people on the side cheering or heckling or whatever they are doing it just makes it more fun, it makes it kind of a show, but it also encourages us," said Buttine. "I'm just thankful for the communities that put these on because closing down city streets on a Saturday takes a lot of effort."

Boise's own Carson Hampton a 2022 Timberline graduate won his race right before the pros took the course, Carson is a mountain biker who dominated this 60-minute race lapping several other riders in the field.