TSA hiring at two Idaho airports to accommodate summer travel increase

Two Idaho airports are hiring TSA Security Screening Officers — the Boise Airport and the Friedman Memorial Airport in Sun Valley.

Boise Airport and TSA officials are projecting this summer to be the busiest on record for the airport. There are new flight options, bigger planes being used and more people are vaccinated, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said.

In Sun Valley and Boise, the summer travel season is ongoing since starting Memorial Day weekend, so the TSA is back to ramping up hiring in preparation.

“For new hires we’re offering $500 upon being hired and $500 more after completing one year with the agency. Once again, an attractive incentive. This is of course in addition to what we’re paying them for their salary,” Dankers said.

TSA officers are federal employees, meaning there are benefits like annual and sick leave, health care and retirement plans.

Dankers said the TSA did not lay off any employees during 2020, but it also didn't hire anyone. Since February they've been hiring to accommodate the higher levels of travel that are expected.