2 new nonstop flights coming to Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — More nonstop flight options will soon be available to those traveling from the Boise Airport.

Alaska Airlines is adding nonstop flights from Boise Airport to Chicago and Austin, Texas, the airline announced Wednesday. The new routes will begin June 17, 2021 with daily flights to both cities year-round.

"Having a strong partner in an airline that are bringing jobs here is key and of course to make it possible for those of that live here to get to meetings and other things from a work perspective and then places to go with our families is incredibly important," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said at a press conference Wednesday.

The airline is also adding daily frequency to Sacramento with twice daily service and nonstop service to Everette, Washington later in the year.

“Alaska Airlines’ announcement today is a testament to their commitment to grow with the Treasure Valley. The new flights open up markets and create greater connectivity for Boise’s residents and visitors,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp in a statement. “The Boise Airport looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with Alaska Airlines long into the future.”

The flights to Chicago and Austin will be on a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet, according to the airport. With the new flights, the Boise Airport will have nonstop service to 25 cities across the country, 12 from Alaska Airlines.

"We've longed seen opportunity in Boise and with the growth that's occurring now with new businesses that the Mayor has brought to the city, we think this is a great time to go to places like Austin and Chicago," said Brett Catlin, vice president of Network and Alliance with Alaska Airlines.