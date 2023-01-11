TSA highlights items discovered in travelers' carry-on luggage at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — The Transportation Security Administration says they discovered 40 firearms in the carry-ons of passengers at the Boise Airport last year and nine in other locations for a total of 49 in airports across the state. All of those guns were discovered during routine x-ray screenings at security checkpoints.

"Don't bring your firearm to the checkpoint, don't bring it into the cabin of the aircraft, but we hope by bringing this up, by showing the proper process by which you can travel with your gun, it will cut down on those numbers,” said Lorie Dankers, Idaho TSA Spokesperson.

Of course, carrying a firearm onto a commercial aircraft is illegal even IF you have a concealed carry permit; even though it's often by mistake, the penalties can be stiff.

TSA also highlighted the Top 10 items discovered in travelers’ carry-on luggage at Idaho airports in 2022.

"It's a lot of fun to look at the items to laugh at them and say 'What were people thinking?', but the reality is those items all came through the checkpoint. They all came through the checkpoint in Idaho, and every one of them slowed the screening down," said Dankers.

The demonstration reminds travelers to double-check carry-on bags and remember items like belt knives, bowling pins, nail guns, and any weapon, even replicas, are not allowed in an aircraft.

Many of these prohibited items have one thing in common - they could be used as a weapon to harm a person or to damage the aircraft.

"If next year we can have an empty table, we would love that. That would be a victory," said Dankers.

If you are questioning whether an item is allowed on board, visit the TSA website. You can also get questions answered by messaging @AskTSA via text or Twitter.