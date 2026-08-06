As the Big Grass Fire continues to burn across Oregon and Idaho, communities are coming together to support the firefighters and ranchers working around the clock to protect homes, land and livestock.

“I thought I drove out in the middle of the moon. It was crazy,” said Marsing Rural Fire District Chief Jerry Mayer. “I’ve seen big fires, but I’ve never seen nothing like that.”

Mayer said volunteer firefighters have made major sacrifices as crews continue battling the fire.

“Big sacrifice. I know guys that have been up there for weeks and haven't slept three hours a night trying to protect their property, and it's crazy,” Mayer said.

Many of those volunteer responders are ranchers themselves, according to Idaho Farm Bureau representative Wayne Hungate.

“Those ranchers have the best knowledge,” Hungate said. “They know where the draws are. They know where the roads are. They know how best to get on that fire immediately. They’re the first responders before anyone else gets there.”

At Huston Vineyards in Caldwell, smoke from the wildfire has also impacted business. But winemaker Josh Alger said the winery wanted to focus on helping those fighting the fire.

“Huston Vineyards, we’re coming together just saying how in the world can we help these fires really in general,” Alger said. “The best thing we found to do is support our local firefighters, those men and women that are on the front lines and doing the work.”

The winery is accepting donations through Aug. 15 and is donating a portion of proceeds to the Owyhee County Rural Fire Protection Agency and the Jordan Valley Rural Fire Protection Agency.

“We’re really trying to give back to those people because they’re underfunded and they have so much work on their hands right now,” Alger said. “I guess the best thing we can do is try to support them through the process.”

'Trying to give back'; Winery donating funds to rural fire districts

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