Trump approves major disaster declaration for six north Idaho counties after March storms

IDAHO — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for six North Idaho counties impacted by severe storms, flooding and landslides in March, according to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

The declaration covers Benewah, Bonner, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah and Nez Perce counties, which were hit by damaging winds and an atmospheric river between March 11 and March 15. Wind gusts reached up to 99 mph before prolonged rainfall triggered catastrophic flooding, landslides and debris flows.

A joint preliminary damage assessment conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and local officials estimated more than $5.9 million in damage across the affected counties.

The declaration authorizes FEMA's Public Assistance Program, allowing eligible government agencies and certain private nonprofit organizations to apply for federal funding to help repair damaged public infrastructure and support recovery efforts.

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management said eligible applicants must submit a Request for Public Assistance by July 30.

Gov. Brad Little said the declaration is an important step in helping North Idaho communities recover and restore damaged infrastructure.

During the storm, more than 11,000 utility customers lost power as high winds toppled trees, snapped power poles and damaged electrical lines. Heavy rainfall also caused widespread damage to roads and public facilities, while flooding and landslides strained state, local and nonprofit response resources.

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management said it will continue working with local agencies and FEMA as recovery efforts move forward.