'Tripledemic' causing strain on local hospitals ahead of the holidays

BOISE, Idaho — The recent increase in COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza has filled hospitals to the brim.

Discussions about Crisis Standards of Care have begun, but leaders of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say implementing those standards is still far off.

"We're not quite at crisis, but we are doing things that are not normal, and that always puts us at risk if we see a significant surge that it is possible that we will get there," said Dr. Dave Jeppesen, Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

St. Luke's Health System is having to change how they treat patients because of the strain.

The hospital treats kids at home with oxygen and creates a "Suction Clinic" for RSV patients to be treated in an outpatient setting rather than in the hospital.

St. Luke's even canceled elective surgeries in the Pediatric department to help stretch resources.

"We have had to put sick children who would typically be in the PICU, in our NICU. We have taken kids who don't have a respiratory acute illness and are hospitalized for another reason and put them on adult med surge floors," said Dr. Jim Souza, Chief Physician of St. Luke's Health System.

"We've taken near adult-size children who usually would be cared for in a PICU or a pediatric floor setting and moved them to adult ICU or adult floors," said Souza.

St. Luke's has started to ration medications like Children's Liquid Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Amoxicillin, Augmentin, Albuterol, and other common antibiotics to stretch the supply.

The spike in illness has caused some schools in Idaho to cancel classes.

IDHW officials say RSV cases are starting to go down, but now doctors are seeing spikes in COVID-19 and Influenza.

Those who are at risk for flu are similar to those at risk for COVID-19. People with underlying medical conditions, people who are immunocompromised, infants, the elderly, and people who are pregnant may be at higher risk for more serious illnesses.

If you are sick health officials urge you to go get tested right away as antiviral medication may help you if diagnosed sooner rather than later.

Doctors recommend getting your flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster shot if you haven't already.

You can watch the full briefing below.



