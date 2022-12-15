Kimberly middle school closes due to high absent rate caused by illness

KIMBERLY, Idaho — The Kimberly school district cancelled in person instruction at Kimberly middle school due to widespread illness amongst students and staff.

An emergency meeting was held on December 12th to cancel instruction at the middle school on December 13th and 14th. Over half of the schools staff were absent on Monday and 35% of their students absent.

“Student, staff health and wellness and safety is a priority at Kimberly middle school,” said Matt Schvaneveldt, director of programs for the Kimberly school district. “We realize that cancelling school can be a hardship for families, so it’s not taken lightly.”

Classes are expected to resume on December 15th just before the district is on Holiday break. All other schools in the district are running as they are seeing manageable levels of absence. The decision cam also impart to staffing shortages that many schools face around the country.

“There’s just not enough substitutes out there to help us fill that need,” said Schvaneveldt.

Health officials are noticing an uptick in respiratory cases across the state and the magic valley is seeing its share of Flu, RSV, and covid cases

“What we are seeing is a faster start which means the number of cases is increasing quite a bit sooner than we typically see,” said Brianna Bodliy, spokesperson for South Central Public Health District.

Health professionals ask everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of viruses and illness during winter months as this time there is in uptick in cases.

“Not taking our sick kids to social events. Staying away from events where people may be known to be sick or spreading viruses,” said Joshua Kern, chief medical officer at St. Lukes Hospital.

For more information on Kimberly school district, click here.

