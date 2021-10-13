Watch
News

Actions

Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on milk carton

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Mogensen holds a poster of her adopted sister, Jonelle Matthews, who went missing and whose remains were found recently in Greeley, Colo. The trial for Steve Pankey, a former longshot candidate for Idaho governor who has been indicted in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Jennifer Mogensen
Posted at 2:07 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 16:07:45-04

DENVER — Opening statements have started in the trial of the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl.

She was named by former President Ronald Reagan as one of the first missing children featured on milk cartons across the U.S. A former neighbor of the girl went on trial Wednesday on murder and kidnapping charges.

Suspect Steve Pankey is a former Idaho gubernatorial candidate. Prosecutors say Pankey’s public statements about the case and strange behavior around the time of the killing prove he’s guilty.

Pankey's lawyer says that the government's circumstantial evidence plus Pankey's overbearing personality and obsession with crime mysteries are not enough to convict him.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light