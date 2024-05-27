Trial of Idaho man accused of planning ISIS-related attack has been delayed

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The trial of an Idaho man who has been accused of planning an ISIS-related attack in Coeur d’Alene has been delayed until next year.

The jury trial of Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, was set to begin May 28, 2024, but has been continued until May 5, 2025. It will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Coeur d’Alene.

Mercurio was arrested in early April for "attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS," according to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. An affidavit shows the U.S. Department of Justice says Mercurio pledged his allegiance to ISIS and planned to use knives, firearms and fire to attack individuals.

Mercurio allegedly brought butane canisters and a metal pipe, and planned to “harm his father and acquire firearms” to use in the attack, according to court documents. Days before the planned attack, he recorded a statement pledging his allegiance to ISIS.

During a search of his parents’ home, police found “items consistent with his planned attack,” court documents stated, including a “handcuffs, folding saw, head coverings, two cannisters of butane fuel, and machete.”

Mercurio submitted a 'not guilty' plea at his hearing on April 10. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

According to online documents, the time from the date of the Defendant's arraignment on April 10, 2024, to the new jury trial date is deemed excludable under the Speedy Trial Act.

A Zoom status conference has been scheduled for June 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.