Ada County Sheriff's Office investigating after man plans an ISIS-related attack in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — An 18-year-old Coeur d'Alene man was arrested over the weekend for "attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS," according to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.

According to the affidavit, Alexander Scott Mercurio pledged his allegiance to ISIS and intended to commit attacks on the group's behalf.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Mercurio planned to use knives, firearms and fire to attack individuals.

“The defendant allegedly pledged loyalty to ISIS and sought to attack people attending churches in Idaho, a truly horrific plan which was detected and thwarted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Mercurio is charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. If convicted, Mercurio faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

The case is continuing to be investigated by The FBI, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin D. Whatcott for the District of Idaho is one of four attorneys that will be prosecuting the case.

Mercurio is now in custody. His initial appearance will be set by the court.