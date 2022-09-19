Trial for former Caldwell Police Officer begins in federal court

BOISE, Idaho — The trial of former Caldwell Police lieutenant Joseph Hoadley accused of using unreasonable force against an arrestee began in federal court Monday.

Caldwell Police Department

The incident dates back to March 2017 in which Hoadley is accused of assaulting an arrestee who was handcuffed. The current Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram told Idaho News 6 earlier this year it was officers within the department who reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because CPD did not have an internal affairs department at the time.

Hoadley is charged with the following:

Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation

Tampering With a Witness by Harassment

Tampering With Documents



The United States Government alleges that Hoadley and other officers arrived at a home in Caldwell due to a 911 hang-up. Everyone inside was fine. — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarciaTV) September 19, 2022

Hoadley has pled "not guilty" to all charges. If convicted he could face up to 70 years in prison.

Idaho News 6 reporter Jake Garcia is in court and will continue to cover this case as more information becomes available.