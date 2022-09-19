Watch Now
Trial for former Caldwell Police Officer begins in federal court

Four Idaho correctional officers, three others indicted in Federal court
A.J. Howard
Posted at 3:02 PM, Sep 19, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — The trial of former Caldwell Police lieutenant Joseph Hoadley accused of using unreasonable force against an arrestee began in federal court Monday.

Caldwell Police Joseph Alan Hoadley

The incident dates back to March 2017 in which Hoadley is accused of assaulting an arrestee who was handcuffed. The current Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram told Idaho News 6 earlier this year it was officers within the department who reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because CPD did not have an internal affairs department at the time.

Hoadley is charged with the following:

  • Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law
  • Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation
  • Tampering With a Witness by Harassment
  • Tampering With Documents

Hoadley has pled "not guilty" to all charges. If convicted he could face up to 70 years in prison.

Idaho News 6 reporter Jake Garcia is in court and will continue to cover this case as more information becomes available.

