Documents: Former Caldwell Police officer wiped data from laptop, cellphone

CALDWELL, Idaho — New court documents filed by federal prosecutors for the upcoming trial of the former Caldwell Police officer allege Joseph Hoadley wiped the data from his department-issued laptop and cellphone before turning them in.

The documents state one week after he was indicted for Deprivation of rights under the color of law and falsification of records in a federal investigation officials with Caldwell Police asked for Hoadley to return his department-issued cell phone, laptop and firearm.

The next day the CPD property was picked up from Hoadley, where he told the CPD lieutenant the charges against him were "unfounded and unfair," according to the documents.

The CPD lieutenant turned over the laptop and cellphone to city staff to extract data but discovered the phone and computer had been wiped the evening prior to being turned in to Caldwell Police, according to the documents. Records show prior to being placed on administrative leave, Hoadley told others in the department and city leaders that the FBI investigation was a "witch hunt."

Hoadley is charged with Deprivation of Rights under the Color of Law, Destruction, Alteration or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations, Tampering with a witness by Harassment, and Tampering with Documents.

He denies all allegations and has pleaded not guilty to all charges his trial is set for September 19.

You can read the motion in full below.